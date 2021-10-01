OGDENSBURG — With a goal of raising $1.3 million, the Bishop’s Fund Appeal for the Diocese of Ogdensburg is now under way.
Most Reverend Terry R. LaValley, Bishop of Ogdensburg, has sent letters to parishioners announcing that the annual Bishop’s Fund Appeal has begun. The Bishop’s Fund Appeal provides financial assistance to over a dozen ministries of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, which covers an area of 12,036 square miles and is comprised of 84 parishes and three mission parishes made up of 102 worship sites, 16 parochial oratories, two high schools, eight elementary schools and one nursing home.
He stated that while it has been a challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic for young and old, the pews are filled with smiling faces once again.
“Our faith has seen us through this most difficult year. Through the many struggles, we remain a Family of Faith in Action,” wrote Bishop LaValley.
Donations made to the annual Bishop’s Fund Appeal in the past have allowed the Diocese to ordain three new priests and 20 newly-commissioned lay ministers; minister to youth across the Diocese through online rallies and retreats; provide Catholic education opportunities to children and their families through the Tuition Assistance Program; and nourish and assist individuals and families through food pantries and outreach centers.
“Our Church here in the North Country has remained active this past year because of the generosity of so many faithful Catholics across the Diocese and beyond. It is our hope to reach a goal of $1.3M this year so that we can continue to supporting the vital ministries of our Church,” wrote Bishop LaValley, “Any funds raised over our goal will be used to supplement the Bishop’s Good Samaritan Fund so that we may be able to provide additional grants to families and individuals who have been impacted by the pandemic and other emergencies.”
According to information provided by the diocese, the Catholic population in the Diocese is 78,835, 20 percent of the total population within its more than 12,000 square miles. There are 50 active diocesan priests, 84 permanent deacons, 71 religious sisters and 752 commissioned lay ministers.
For more information on how to make a donation to the Bishop’s Fund Appeal, log onto https://www.rcdony.org and click on “Bishop’s Fund Appeal” or call the Diocese at (315) 393-2920.
