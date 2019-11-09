Dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge! Dodgeball tournament hits the YMCA Nov. 15

OSWEGO – It’s time to start practicing dodging abilities and develop creative team names for the Oswego YMCA’s dodgeball tournament at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
The emphasis will be on fun, noting that “winning is for losers” as this dodgeball tournament will provide a competitive, but friendly Friday night activity to hit Oswego. The event will take place at the Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St. Six player co-ed teams must have at least one female player per team, with two alternates allowed. No experience is necessary, and the rules are simple.
“The game is easy, and the good times are endless. We’ll play the best/worst music of all time, as bad dancing often translates into great dodgeball players. Our biggest objective is just to have fun and to raise some money to support our community Y,” said Trish Levine, Director of Health and Wellness at the Oswego YMCA.
Teams of area businesses and friends are encouraged to register for an evening of some healthy competitive action. YMCA Board of Directors member, Brad Parcella, is enthusiastic about the tournament providing an opportunity for co-workers and friends to get together to support the Y cause.
“The Y is a great place to meet new people,” noted Parcella. “It is a cornerstone of our community for many families, individuals, youth and seniors” noting that the event will help raise well needed dollars for the Y. Parcella emphasized that the social aspect of dodgeball is just as important as the game itself and will encourage a post-tournament gathering at a nearby establishment allowing players to mingle, make new connections, and share bragging rights. Prizes will be awarded for various categories.
To sign up for the tournament, visit oswegoymca.org or call the YMCA at (315) 342-6082. Registration must be made by Nov. 8.
