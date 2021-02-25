WATERTOWN — What started locally with just a Facebook page and an Amazon wishlist has grown into a social movement spanning the tri-county area and beyond.
The movement is connected in the belief that period products are a necessity like food or running water — not a luxury.
Tanya M. Roy, a literacy coach for the South Lewis Central School District, is one of three founding members of #HappyPeriod North Country. Ms. Roy connected with two other local women in Watertown, Colleen Mayne Butler and Krystin Labarge, after seeing a #HappyPeriod collection box in a Syracuse bakery while Christmas shopping with her daughters in 2019.
Grabbing a pamphlet from the box, she and her daughters looked up the organization online, realizing the Syracuse contingent was part of a larger movement. They decided that the next time they were in Syracuse, they’d buy extra period products and drop them off to the box.
Later they attended a “packing party” in the city, where people gather together to fill bags full of products before they are donated, with each bag containing products for one month.
“In my household we are raising four daughters — three of those are teens,” Ms. Roy said. “This was kind of an important thing for us to be talking about, and we felt really good about being able to help in that small way.”
#HappyPeriod North Country was formed last January and officially started collecting products in February. The organization’s first donation went to the Community Action Planning Council’s food pantry the following month. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit and things shut down, #HappyPeriod North Country started adding the products to local blessing boxes for those in need.
Ms. Roy said #HappyPeriod North County has a three-pronged mission: to make sure those in need of products have access to them, for people to know the organization exists and what their options are, and the social movement aspect — to get together to have product packing parties, which take care of the stigma around having conversations about menstruation and products.
In its first year, the organization donated 300 bags with 28 products each for a total of 8,400 individual menstrual and feminine hygiene products collected and donated. Though it started just in Watertown, the organization has expanded to encompass the tri-county area, and has collection sites set up in each county.
Last week, the Flower Memorial Library became an official collection site for donations to #HappyPeriod North Country. The library is no stranger to providing period products to those in need — it started a period pouches program some time ago to give feminine hygiene products to patrons in need in discreet brown bags when they ask at the desk.
When she heard about #HappyPeriod North County, librarian Suzanne C. Renzi-Falge asked her boss if they could become a collection site in order to gather materials for the whole community.
“It really is heartbreaking to know that there are some women out there who have to choose between food for their children or feminine hygiene products,” she said. “Hearing that some women have to use old socks or pieces of cardboard, things like that just to get through — it’s something that I have never had to worry about and I really wish that others didn’t have to worry about as well.”
Expanding from its grassroots beginning with the three women, #HappyPeriod North Country now has more partners — 10 individuals and six additional organizations so far across the tri-county area, including the Dollar General in Lyons Falls, the St. Lawrence County Community Development Program and the Watertown Urban Mission.
Ms. Roy’s eldest daughter, Kindrie, is a student at Jefferson Community College. Because of her contact with the college, #HappyPeriod North Country was made aware of the fact that there are lots of college students who don’t have access to products on a regular basis, so they started donating to the health center at JCC. During the COVID shutdown, JCC held a food pantry for its students, so #HappyPeriod was able to donate to the food pantry and now regularly donates to the college’s health center.
Among the donation sites in Jefferson County is the Victims Assistance Center. Donations to the organization are split between its shelter and Emelia’s Closet. Named after the furriest member of the VAC staff, Emelia, a mix between golden and labrador retriever, the goal of the closet is to provide emergency resources to victims in the region.
“I think the pandemic has really impacted people financially, and if a box of tampons is $8 to $10 and then pads and all this other stuff — that’s quite a significant amount of money when you’re breaking everything down to pennies,” said Madelaine B. Taylor, director of development for the VAC.
The VAC welcomes new donations by drop-off or mail.
Items to donate include, but are not limited to, clothing for all ages and sizes, baby items, cleaning supplies, art therapy supplies, office supplies, personal care items and household items. For more information regarding donations, email madelainet@vacjc.com.
The big push for #HappyPeriod North Country’s next year of collections and donations is seeking a year’s worth of product, either individually or with a group. Twelve months of period product totals about $75, according to Ms. Roy.
#HappyPeriod North Country has accomplished a lot since it began a year ago, and that’s just the beginning of what the group hopes to achieve.
#HappyPeriod North Country has also expanded beyond collecting typical menstrual products like pads and tampons — it’s now asking for washes and moist towelettes to include in packaging going to places where those in need may not always have access to running water.
For more information and ways to get involved, email happyperiodnorthcountry@gmail.com or reach out to the organization via Facebook, under “We are #HappyPeriod North Country.”
