Donate now to place names on Lacona’s Memory Wreath

LACONA - The Coterie Club of Lacona will once again be sponsoring the village of Lacona’s Memory Wreath.
Each year the Club — founded in 1913 to benefit and beautify the village of Lacona — sponsors the wreath to remember loved ones during the holiday season. The Club chooses an organization to receive all the money raised and this year, the money will go to the villages of Lacona and Sandy Creek for the purchase of holiday pole decorations.
Donations of any amount may be sent to Coterie Club Treasurer, Paulette Lindsey, 2945 County Route 15, Pulaski, N.Y. 13142. Be sure to include your loved one’s name and who is remembering the loved one.
Make checks payable to: Coterie Club.
Join the club and people from throughout the villages at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Lacona Village Offices, 11 Park Ave., Lacona, for a wreath lighting ceremony. All names will be read the night of the wreath lighting.
After the short program refreshments will be served.
