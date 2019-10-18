donation by law office helps support Ogtoberfest in ogdensburg

The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce received a donation of $250 from the law office of Marcia LeMay, Ogdensburg. The funds were given in support of the chamber’s Ogtoberfest event, held in September. From left are Kevin McDonough, chamber board member; Marcia LeMay, law office and chamber board member; John Wade, Sherman Inn and chamber president; and Wayne Izzo, chamber board member.
