GLENFIELD — The Lewis County Humane Society, a no-kill shelter in Glenfield, has begun its Double our December campaign to raise money to run the shelter and make improvements for the animals it cares for.
The Burrstone Basset Fund has pledged to match up to $10,000 in donations made to the shelter for this campaign, which runs through the end of the year. Any donations made to the LCHS go toward helping to increase the ability of the shelter and its employees and volunteers to care for the animals. Improvements for the shelter include putting in new windows and vents for the cat rooms to better insulate them and adding outdoor kennels and fenced yards for the dogs to have running space and more comfortable quarters, as well as increasing the size of the shelter and hiring more staff so they can take care of more strays and lost animals.
LCHS shelter manager Amber Zehr said any donation is “super helpful to what we’re trying to do here” and the doubled donations make an enormous difference, allowing the shelter to provide better quality of care to its residents.
“It all goes back to the animals. We’ve sent some dogs to board and train,” she said. “Our vet bills are very, very high lately. Our last bill was like, $20,000 for a month, so that’s a lot for us. And we have the bills just like anybody else.”
The shelter has this year taken in more than 300 dogs and nearly 500 cats and adopted out 219 dogs and 466 cats. It currently houses 25 dogs and around 30 cats, including nearly 10 kittens. Ms. Zehr said the employees at the shelter pride themselves on being able to take in animals that require costly care or need long-term care before being adopted out.
To make a donation to the LCHS, you can go to the shelter’s Facebook page at LewisCo HumaneSociety and click on the Donate button. You can also make monetary donations to lewiscountyhumanesociety@gmail.com, via check, credit card and PayPal, make bequests or memorial donations or go online to lewiscountyhumanesociety.org and click the How to Help tab.
The shelter is always accepting donations like pet food, cleaning supplies, office supplies, treats and gift cards to stores that sell pet supplies. The full list is available on the shelter’s website.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.