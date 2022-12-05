GLENFIELD — The Lewis County Humane Society, a no-kill shelter in Glenfield, has begun its Double our December campaign to raise money to run the shelter and make improvements for the animals it cares for.

The Burrstone Basset Fund has pledged to match up to $10,000 in donations made to the shelter for this campaign, which runs through the end of the year. Any donations made to the LCHS go toward helping to increase the ability of the shelter and its employees and volunteers to care for the animals. Improvements for the shelter include putting in new windows and vents for the cat rooms to better insulate them and adding outdoor kennels and fenced yards for the dogs to have running space and more comfortable quarters, as well as increasing the size of the shelter and hiring more staff so they can take care of more strays and lost animals.

