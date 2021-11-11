OGDENSBURG — When asked why the Ogdensburg Knights of Columbus has provided a free Thanksgiving dinner for more than 30 years, the answer is simple, according to Chairperson William Taylor.
“There is a need. It’s never been below 600 and it’s been up to 800 people we have fed at this time, so you know there is a need out there,” said Taylor, a longtime organizer of the free Thanksgiving day dinner with Msgr. AD Charbonneau Council 258.
All that ask for a free dinner will receive one.
However, due to COVID-19, there will be no dining in at the Knights of Columbus hall located at 721 Hasbrouck St. and there will be no desserts offered with dinner.
Volunteer drivers will begin delivering dinners at 11 a.m. to shut-ins and others and pick-ups will run from noon to 2 p.m.
Taylor said that delivering dinners will take approximately an hour or hour and a half.
“We have a pretty good system where we have around 400 dinners delivered in a hour or maybe an hour and a half and then people can start coming in to pick up their take-outs,” said Taylor.
If you would like a take-out or delivered dinner or volunteer as a driver, please call (315) 393-7990. Please leave your name and number if there is no answer. A club member will call back.
Taylor said that prices for turkeys have went up significantly so they will be looking for any and all donations to help purchase food for the dinner. Any donations may be sent to the Knights of Columbus, 721 Hasbrouck St., Ogdensburg, attention Chairperson William Taylor.
