Dot Foods donates $7,150 to Catholic Charities Food Pantry

FULTON - Dot Foods recently donated $7,150 to Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), to support with their food pantry. ”We are extremely grateful to Dot Foods for this donation when we need it most: during the high demands on our pantry this holiday season,” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “This will be a tremendous help.” From left are: Dot Foods employees Jennifer Sager, Genevieve Mussi, Joshua McWhorter, Pekow, and Amy Harp. For more information on supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit https://ccoswego.com or find them on Facebook.
