WATERTOWN — The concert by the band Ornament scheduled for Saturday night to benefit the Disabled Persons Action Organization has been canceled due to the illness of a band member.
The concert by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute band was scheduled to be held at the Dulles State Office Building.
“Every effort will be made to reschedule at a later date in 2023,” Ornament producer Chris Nunes said in a news release.
A DPAO official said that if patrons keep their tickets for the rescheduled date in November/December 2023, they don’t have to do anything. They will be honored at next year’s show.
For refunds, DPAO must have tickets in their possession before the refund process can begin. Tickets, with name, address and phone number, should be mailed to: DPAO, Attn. Tracie, 617 Davidson St., Watertown, N.Y., 13601.
Also, tickets may be dropped off at the DPAO office at the Davidson Street address. They should be put in an envelope with your name, address and phone number. The envelope may be put in one of the drop boxes on the right side of the building next to the front door.
The DPAO says that if tickets were purchased online or through DPAO’s office with a credit or debit card, the agency will be contacting those customers for card information.
A check will be issued to those who purchased tickets at the Watertown Kinney Drugs store locations or paid with cash or check at DPAO.
