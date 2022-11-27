DSS goes purple to raise awareness of domestic violence

Employees of the Oswego County Department of Social Services and Oswego County Opportunities Services to Aid Families (SAF) Program recognized “Wear Purple Day” by wearing purple to raise awareness of, and honor the survivors of, domestic violence in Oswego County.

OSWEGO – In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, employees from the Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) participated in National Wear Purple Day to show their support for Oswego County Opportunities Services to Aid Families program (SAF) and their commitment to ending domestic violence.

“Each year DSS recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” said DSS Staff Development Coordinator Stephanie Hoxie. “We are proud to stand in unity with OCO to shine the light on domestic violence. They are a great community partner.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.