DSS goes purple to raise awareness of domestic violence

OSWEGO – In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, employees from the Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) participated in National Wear Purple Day to show their support for Oswego County Opportunities Services to Aid Families program (SAF) and their commitment to ending domestic violence.
“Each year DSS recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” said DSS Staff Development Coordinator Stephanie Hoxie. “We are proud to stand in unity with OCO to shine the light on domestic violence. They are a great community partner.”
The OCO Services to Aid Families (SAF) program is the domestic violence and rape crisis program that serves Oswego County. The goal of SAF is to raise awareness of the epidemic of domestic and sexual violence and to educate individuals on the impact of violence and abuse in communities. SAF has provided crisis, supportive, advocacy and educational services throughout Oswego County for over 30 years.
“As a community, we all play a part in supporting the work to end domestic violence,” said OCO’s Coordinator of Victim Services Stacie France. “We’re thankful to have the on-going support of staff at DSS so we can continue to work together to provide the help and resources survivors that are needed.”
If you or someone you know is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence or stalking, call the Crisis Hotline at (315) 342-1600. The hotline is available 24 hours a day and is free and confidential.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.