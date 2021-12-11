OSWEGO – The annual DuFore’s Diamond Ring Raffle is back and bigger than ever for the 2021 holiday season. Once again, DuFore’s Jewelers has donated a diamond ring to be raffled in support of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Campaign. Each fall, the community, local businesses, and organizations join together to raise funds for United Way that will help the community in ways that are meaningful and impactful for all. The annual ring raffle helps fund the annual campaign which in turn supports United Way’s members agencies’ efforts to fight hunger, support children and youth and ensure wellness.
Worth $3,000, the diamond ring is 14 karat white gold and features 44 side diamonds with a round ½ carat diamond in the center. The ring is currently on display at DuFore’s Jewelers, 94 W. Second St. in Oswego. New this year is a second-place prize of a $200 gift card to DuFore’s.
“Thanks to DuFore’s, we raised more through the 2020 raffle than ever before, so we thought it would be a good year to roll out a second-place prize,” said Kate Davis Pitsley, United Way resource development director. “But the ring is the real stunner. We continue to be astonished by the generosity of DuFore’s Jewelers in donating this ring to raise funds for United Way.”
Ticket sales will continue right up until the morning of Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and the drawing will be broadcast live on Facebook from DuFore’s Jewelers at noon. People have a chance on winning the ring for as little as $1 per raffle ticket, or six tickets for $5 or 15 tickets for $10. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the United Way’s mission of improving lives in Oswego County by addressing critical human needs.
“The unwavering support we receive from local small businesses is incredible. We don’t even have to incorporate the expense of printing the raffle tickets because Oswego Printing donates them. It takes an entire community working together to create positive change, and I believe we have that level of dedication here in Oswego County,” continued Davis Pitsley.
Tickets are available at DuFore’s Jewelers located at 94 W. Second St., Oswego, or at the United Way office at 1 S. First St. in Fulton (inside Community Bank), and from United Way staff and board members. For more information, visit the United Way’s website at www.oswegounitedway.org or call the office at 315-593-1900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.