WATERTOWN — Dunkin’ and Make-A-Wish Central New York have announced the continuation of a community initiative designed to help make the wishes of local children come true.
Patrons who donate $1 to Make-A-Wish at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Northern New York will receive a specially-crafted Make-A-Wish Star Donut, while supplies last. All proceeds will benefit local Make-A-Wish chapters.
Dunkin’ and Make-A-Wish Central New York kicked off the charitable campaign on World Wish Day, April 29, and is the day the organization was founded. The Star Donut campaign has raised more than $561,000 since 2013.
The special doughnut is available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Northern New York through Sunday, May 9
