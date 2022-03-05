Easter basket give away

OSWEGO - The Oswego Kiwanis Club and Oswego City County Youth Bureau will hold an Easter basket giveaway to those in need. Call Jennifer Losurdo at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, ext. 3451 to sign up for a basket. Pick up will be at 11 a.m. on April 9 at Breitbeck Park Parking lot. People must be signed up to receive baskets.
