Eastern Shore Associates presents Fulton Block Builders with check for 2021 program

FULTON — Eastern Shore Associates presented the Fulton Block Builders with a check for $500 in support of FBB’s 2021 fundraising program.
The fundraising goal for 2021 is $75,000. If FBB is successful in raising the full amount, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has committed $150,000 to the FBB program.
Fulton Block Builders is grateful to Eastern Shore Associates and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation for their support of this program and encourages others to follow their lead. Whether an individual, a business or a community group, FBB asks that people help support this program by donating. Make checks payable to: CenterState CEO Foundation, Inc., Fulton Block Builders, 115 W. Fayette St., Syracuse, NY 13202 or donate online at https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate.
Eastern Shore, a 100% employee-owned organization with over 80 insurance professionals, operates from six branch offices throughout Central and Upstate New York. They work with over 30 insurance companies, giving them the ability to find the best solution to each of their customers’ insurance needs. The employee-owners live and work in the same communities as their customers, and are dedicated to helping protect the homes, automobiles, and businesses of our neighbors.
FBB is a volunteer grass roots organization within the city of Fulton dedicated to community revitalization one block at a time.
For more Fulton Block Builder information follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders/ or go the website at https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com.
