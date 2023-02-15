Ten Eyck Street resident Allison F. Gorham is spearheading the efforts to create the memorial that will feature a black granite base and circle of 4-inch-thick cobalt blue glass. It will be erected just east of the Rotary Pavilion and be nestled among some white pines.
During the height of the pandemic two years ago, the Watertown City Council gave her the go-ahead to raise money for the memorial. So far, $32,000 has been raised, with a goal of $50,000.
The fundraising includes about 10 corporate donations, including from the Kinney Drugs Foundation, Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown Savings Bank and Stewart’s Shops.
The fundraising efforts are now opening up for public contributions.
“I want to thank the (contributors) for their support so far and we’re so close to our goal,” she said. “I’m excited about contributions for this project.”
Plans call for installing the monument this fall. BCA Architects and Engineers, Watertown, is working on the design of the memorial.
Donations must be sent to the Northern New York Community Foundation.
In 2021, Mrs. Gorham put up a temporary COVID-19 memorial in Clinton Park, the small city-owned park at Holcomb and South Massey streets, with the hope of creating a permanent one in the city. She’s been involved in beautification efforts in the city for a long time.
For many years, she’s decorated a small city park at South Massey Street for Christmas, Halloween, Easter and other holidays.
