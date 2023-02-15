Header Header

BCA Architects and Engineers, Watertown, is working on a design for a Thompson Park memorial to honor the north country’s COVID-19 pandemic victims. Artist’s rendering

Ten Eyck Street resident Allison F. Gorham is spearheading the efforts to create the memorial that will feature a black granite base and circle of 4-inch-thick cobalt blue glass. It will be erected just east of the Rotary Pavilion and be nestled among some white pines.

During the height of the pandemic two years ago, the Watertown City Council gave her the go-ahead to raise money for the memorial. So far, $32,000 has been raised, with a goal of $50,000.

