Eighth Annual Out Run Autism goes Irish

OSWEGO - The Eighth Annual “Out Run Autism” has gone Irish this year with a new date, new look, but same worthy cause. Bundle up for an early 5K walk/run on Saturday, March 4, as this year’s event kicks off the morning of the Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.

“The date change is something we hope will drive participation up as so many will already be planning a day of community fun with the parade later that day that the Oswego Hibernians host,” noted race director, Julie Chetney,

