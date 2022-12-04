Cell Phones for Soldiers comes calling

State Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, center, announces the results of his Cell Phones for Soldiers campaign in 2019. Lloyd’s of Lowville is the only collection point this year for Lewis County. Donations will continue to be accepted until Dec. 11. Provided photo

LOWVILLE — For the last Christmas with state Sen. Joseph A. Griffo representing Lewis County, Lloyd’s of Lowville restaurant, 7405 S. State St., is again collecting phone donations for his sixth annual Cell Phones for Soldiers campaign.

The donated cell phones are sold for recycling with the proceeds used to purchase pre-paid calling cards to be given to deployed soldiers around the world and to provide emergency funds for veterans and their families according to the Cell Phones for Soldiers website.

