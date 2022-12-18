Elks Lodge 271 para-mobilizes Callen for New York Adaptive Golf

FULTON - Elks Lodge 271 recently assisted Greg Callen in his mission to enable others through the game of golf with a $2,000 donation. The funds donated to Callen will be used to invest in a Paramobile Golf Cart, with a list price of $31,000. A Paramobile has been a need for him and New York Adaptive Golf since its inception in 2021.
The Paramobile will allow New York Adaptive Golf and Callen to engage in the sport of golf, regardless of physical limitations.
