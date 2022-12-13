Elks Lodge 271 tees up support for New York Adaptive Golf

OSWEGO - Elks Lodge 271 members Sue Buske and Jen Longley donated their time and energy recently to raise funds at the Oswego Elks to enable veterans and community members with ability limitations the opportunity to learn the game of golf through the use of adaptive equipment.
The members raised $300 for the purchase of adaptive golf gloves for men and women who may have had a stroke, amputation, paralysis, or other physical limitations.
New York Adaptive Golf will use these gloves for local clinics and events to enable those seeking the engagement to find new opportunities through the life sport of golf!
“I have recently started a new non-profit, New York Adaptive Golf, with the mission of enabling individuals with physical and cognitive limitations to broaden their community engagement and quality of life through the use of adaptive equipment and devices with a focus on the game of golf to promote such well being. I am looking forward to seeing where this organization grows and could not do it without the support of Stone Creek Golf Course, William Weimer, Amanda Brownell, Lisa Sova, Robbie Malone, Stand Up and Play Foundation - Anthony Netto and Mark Boucher, Kristen’s Kitchen at Battle Island, our community, for that I’m eternally grateful,” Greg Callen said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.