Elks Lodge 271 tees up support for New York Adaptive Golf

Oswego Elks raise funds for New York Adaptive Golf, to enable veterans and community members with ability limitations the opportunity to learn the game of golf through the use of adaptive equipment.

OSWEGO - Elks Lodge 271 members Sue Buske and Jen Longley donated their time and energy recently to raise funds at the Oswego Elks to enable veterans and community members with ability limitations the opportunity to learn the game of golf through the use of adaptive equipment.

The members raised $300 for the purchase of adaptive golf gloves for men and women who may have had a stroke, amputation, paralysis, or other physical limitations.

