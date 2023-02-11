WATERTOWN — Emmanuel Congregational Church’s new program of free dinners continues a church history of community service and missionary work, locally and globally.
The church, at 119 S. Hamilton Street, was organized in 1885 to serve residents of the eastern part of the city. Its first house of worship, a simple wood building, was built in 1887 at the corner of North Rutland and Olive streets.
Its home now, an English Gothic structure made of Pamelia limestone, was built in 1913-1914. The contract price was $58,000, which is $1.7 million in today’s dollars. From its inception, the church has been a combination of a house of worship and a social service center serving people of all faiths.
Some church highlights over the years, from the files of the Watertown Daily Times:
-1914: Booker T. Washington, early civil rights leader and head faculty member of Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, gives a lecture at the church, with 1,000 people in attendance. Later in the day, Mr. Washington spoke at Thomas Memorial AME Zion Church on Morrison Street.
- January 1922: A men’s club, along the lines of Rotary and the Kiwanis is formed, attracting 100 members.
- September 1925: A rededication service is held, as improvements such as a new roof, redecorated and repainted interior, revarnished floor and “thorough cleaning” is noted.
- May 1930: The church’s Pastor Aid Society holds a ceremony to burn the church’s mortgage.
- September 1934: The church reopens after “extensive repairs,” which included new stone trim, overhauled organ, new steam boiler, the culmination of 3½years of work.
- October 1937: A 50th anniversary celebration included a “historical pageant” written and directed by Mrs. Kenneth Nims.
- June 1946: The church burns another mortgage to celebrate the cancellation of $15,000 of debt incurred to improve the exterior trim of the building with Indiana sandstone. It was burned at the regular morning service in a silver dish. The choir sang “Praise Ye The Father” by the French composer Charles F. Gounod.
- December 1956: A set of Mass electronic church chimes dedicated and given in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Henry L. McCarter by their two daughters. The chimes were chosen to match the tonal quality of the church organ.
- 1957: The church, of the Congregational denomination, joins the United Church of Christ.
- June 1958: An education building, which included seven classrooms and a small kitchen, is dedicated. Approximately 500 people attended the ceremony. A guest preacher said the building was not an end in itself, but rather a tool for building better Christians.
- November 1960: Rededication of the overhauled organ. The instrument is a product of the Moller Organ Company, Hagerstown, Maryland.
- June 1981: Vandals break into the church, cutting up a new $150 Bible, requiring replacement. Nothing was stolen or ransacked.
- June 1983: The nuclear war documentary, “If You Love This Planet,” is shown twice at the church, under the sponsorship of Emmanuel Peace Fellowship. A related lecture was also delivered. The short film was labeled propaganda by the U.S. Department of Justice. The Times reported that viewers were moved by the film, except for one fellow who stomped out, saying, ‘So, what else is new?’”
- August 1984: Mabel J. Dealing, in her 66th year as organist of the church, marks her last year. She began playing organ at age 9. “I’m going to miss it terribly,” the nonagenarian told the Times. “I love the church and its organ.” Miss Dealing died in 1987 at the age of 94.
- October 1984: Rededication of the newly renovated church organ is held. The organ, given to the church in 1914, was renovated by Frederick Knapton, Glenburnie, Ontario, Canada, at a cost of $16,600, which is $48,000 in today’s dollars.
- October 1987: Centennial celebrations held.
- January 1912: Church membership was reported to be at 477 parishioners. Today, that number is nearly 50, plus others who regularly view services online for which church officials don’t have a count.
- 2016: New sound system installed.
- December 2018: A major renovation of the church’s sanctuary is completed. Work included removing asbestos, refurbishing the front doors, new carpeting, painting and cleaning walls. A ceremony was held during Christmas candlelight service.
- November 2022: The Rev. Jamel Javon “JJ” Flag, preaches his last sermon at the church, where he served as pastor for two years. He accepted a new post as associate minister for pastoral care and justice at Myers Park Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C. Before then, the Revs. Ronald and Patricia Farr led the church for 28 years before retiring in 2017. The Rev. Jane Wagner served as interim pastor.
