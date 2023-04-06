LOWVILLE — The Friends of Lewis County Hospice say “it’s time to shake off the winter doldrums and get out and enjoy an afternoon of visiting with friends, delicious food and music.”
The organization is hosting the 2023 Epicurean Delight from 3 to 6 p.m. May 7 at the Elks Lodge, 5600 Shady Ave.
This year’s format is described as the “best of both the old and new.”
Originally, the event had a plenitude of local restaurants and food service businesses filling the Wax House at Snow Ridge serving everything from appetizers to dessert. With health concerns following the COVID-19 pandemic, the format was changed to have the event catered at various venues. This year’s format will be a hybrid of the two styles.
Starting with a social hour, appetizers will be provided by local chefs and businesses including Jeb’s Restaurant, Lowville, and Steven Fuller, South Lewis School District food services director.
A buffet will begin at 4 p.m. Capping off the meal will be a dessert table with sweet treats from Julie Post, Julie Harris of Julie’s Cakes, Copenhagen, and Carrie Gunn of Brantingham.
Throughout the event there will be raffle drawings and door prizes awarded.
Raffle items include wood burning fire pit, Igloo cooler filled with goodies and a 22 inch Blackstone griddle. There will also be a separate raffle will be for a handmade quilt by Julie Kloster. Kasidee and Bill — Kasidee Sauer and Bill Burkhard — will provided musical entertainment.
“We would love to have you join us for an entertaining afternoon of good food, good music, good friends and most importantly — to help us support all of our hospice patients and their families through a very difficult time,” said Marsha Zehr, Friends of Lewis County Hospice secretary. “Your generosity will help ensure that compassionate Hospice care will be available to everyone.”
For more than 20 years, Epicurean Delight has been the Friends of Lewis County Hospice’s major fundraiser. The organization works in partnership with Lewis County Health System to support Lewis County Hospice and ensure continued compassionate care for hospice patients and their families with all revenues remaining in the county.
Dinner tickets, at a cost of $40 per person, need to be pre-ordered by April 24.
To order tickets or to donate to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, send a check to: Friends of Lewis County Hospice — Epicurean, c/o Linda Noftsier, 9021 Van Amber Road, Castorland, NY 13620 or visit friendsoflchospice.org.
