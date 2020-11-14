OSWEGO — The most recent allocation of funding to New York state from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) provides child care scholarships for children of essential workers in Oswego County and across New York state.
Essential workers who use an approved child care provider may be eligible to receive a scholarship for the cost of care. In Oswego County, the program is administered by the Child Care and Development Council, a division of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc. Scholarships will run through Dec. 31 or until funds are depleted.
Applicants are eligible if at least one financially responsible parent or guardian is classified as an essential worker who is required to work outside the home for at least 20 hours per week, and the overall gross family income is no more than 300 percent of the federal poverty level (up to $78,600 for a family of four).
All licensed and approved providers who are caring for essential workers are able to participate in the new CARES Act program.
“New York state’s continued funding will ensure that the workforce that is needed to protect and care for the public during this ongoing pandemic have the child care they need. If you meet the definition of an essential employee and have child care needs, please visit the Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County website and complete the application process,” said County Legislator Roy Reehil, chairman of the Legislature’s Human Services Committee. Additional information about the application process and the application are posted at www.icpoc.org, under the “COVID-19 Resource Center” heading. Staff from Integrated Community Planning will follow up on next steps to gather information about the employee’s household and help identify a participating child care provider, or work with their current registered or licensed child care provider.
Applicants will be asked to submit an employment verification letter and a pay stub. Eligibility for scholarships begins on the day parents submit their online forms, however payment cannot be made until all required documentation is received. Scholarships will not be provided for weeks of care prior to the date of the parent application submission.
The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee oversees funding and programming of the Department of Social Services and several other human services agencies in Oswego County. In addition to Legislator Reehil (District 5, Constantia), committee members are Legislators Bradley Trudell (District 7, Mexico), committee vice chair; and Thomas Drumm (District 16, Oswego), James Karasek (District 22, Granby), Tim Stahl (District 20, Oswego), Herbert Yerdon (District 2, Pulaski), and Michael Yerdon (District 1, Redfield).
Integrated Community Planning is a social care agency committed to supporting and improving the quality of life for youth and families in Oswego County. For more information on the scholarships, email CARES3parents@gmail.com or call 315-343-2344 ext. 24.
For information about quality early childcare and learning, assistance finding child care services, or to start a child care business at home, contact the Child Care and Development Council at info.icpoc@gmail.com or call 315-343-2344, ext. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.