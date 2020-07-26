Excellus BlueCross BlueShield gives $170,000 to Food Bank of Central New York

SYRACUSE - Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield is providing $600,000 in financial support to food banks and food pantries across upstate New York as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The ability to earn a paycheck and feed a family are at risk for many people because of the coronavirus and its impact on the economy,” said Excellus BCBS Regional President Mark Muthumbi. “A growing number of people in our community are facing food insecurity. Good health begins with good food. We saw an opportunity to help by supporting food banks and food pantries that are under pressure because of the increased need in our communities.”
The donation from Excellus BCBS will support food banks and food pantries across the nonprofit health insurer’s 39 county upstate New York service area. In the Syracuse region, that includes $170,000 to support the Food Bank of Central New York, where $105,000 will be used specifically in Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego, and Chenango counties; while the remainder will be used in Oneida, Madison and Herkimer counties in its efforts to provide food for people in need.
“We are thrilled to partner with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield,” said Karen Belcher, Interim Executive Director at Food Bank of Central New York. “Their support will help us provide nutritious food to more than 159,000 individuals throughout these eight counties.”
Food is the most basic of all needs. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, nearly 14% of New York households struggled with hunger, and at least 1 million New York children lived in households that did not have regular and consistent access to food, according to the New York State Anti-Hunger Task Force. Over the last few months, as New York state’s unemployment rate increased, the ability for many families to regularly have food on the table was compromised. Local food banks and pantries are straining to meet the new demand.
This donation to food banks is part of a larger commitment by Excellus BCBS to spend more than $162 million to help its members, health care providers and communities respond to the pandemic.
“We are a nonprofit health insurer with 3,500 employees who call upstate New York home,” said Muthumbi. “Improving the health and quality of life of our communities is what we’re all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.