WATERTOWN — The Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation, Inc. has received a $5,000 sponsorship from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield in support of the services provided to local residents facing transportation barriers.
The donation marks the third year in a row the health plan has provided funding to support the mission of the Volunteer Transportation Center.
“Once again, we are thankful to Excellus BlueCross BlueShield beyond words,” VTC Foundation Director Jeremiah S. Papineau said in a news release. “We appreciate how they find the value in supporting our mission and recognizing the importance of the work our volunteers do here in the North Country.”
Mr. Papineau said the funding is even more important as the world continues to navigate its way through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The VTC, like many other nonprofit organizations, has seen increased challenges over the past two years,” he said. “Receiving funding from organizations like Excellus BlueCross BlueShield helps to relieve some of the pressure created by an inability to host fundraisers in the traditional way.”
Mr. Papineau said the funding will be used to reimburse volunteer drivers for the trips they provide to those in the community who would otherwise not have transportation to crucial appointments.
“We are proud to support Volunteer Transportation Center, in their mission to provide vital transportation services to residents in need,” said Eve Van de Wal, Excellus BCBS Utica Regional President. “Removing transportation barriers can improve continuity of care by helping individuals keep their medical appointments, leading to better health and well-being.”
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, is a nonprofit health plan with 1.5 million upstate New York members.
The VTC, established in 1991, drives thousands of miles each year assisting community members in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Over the last 30 years, the nonprofit organization has provided rides to health care appointments, grocery shopping and other destinations for residents.
