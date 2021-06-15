Exelon awards Fulton Block Builders a $5,000 grant award

FULTON - “Exelon expressed interest in the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) project in 2020 and encouraged FBB to apply for a grant in 2021” said Linda Eagan, FBB founder and director. “Exelon considers its responsibility to improve the quality of life for people in the communities where their employees live, work and serve. Exelon made the 2021 Fulton Block Builder (FBB) Powering Communities Award due to the enrichment through local vitality that FBB is helping to bring about.”
Through Block Challenge and Pride Grants, FBB is incentivizing clusters of neighbors to reinvest together. Since the start in 2017, FBB has awarded nearly 800 Block Challenge Grants, totaling just over half a million dollars and resulting in a total investment by residents of 2 million dollars. Although each participant is required to invest an amount equal to the Block Challenge award, the residents’ confidence grew so quickly that by 2020 they were investing $3.70 for every $1 FBB awarded.
“Exelon Generation is committed to the enrichment of the communities where we operate and are proud to provide support to organizations making a difference,” said Susan Brannan Cole, Senior Regional Communications Specialist, for Exelon Generation. “We also encourage our employees to support organizations that they care about through volunteer service and provide opportunities for company-sponsored volunteerism and matching financial support. The Fulton Block Builder program is an excellent example of a local group making a big impact in the community and we are proud to support their work.”
For more information about Fulton Block Builders visit its website at https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.