Exelon donates to Oswego Health’s behavioral health center

OSWEGO - Exelon Generation is supporting Oswego Health’s plans to construct a new Behavioral Health Services facility with a financial donation of $25,000 to the health system.
The new Behavioral Health Services facility will offer the latest model for providing high-quality behavioral health care. The health system will completely renovate the former Oswego Price Chopper store on East Cayuga Street.
To assist those that utilize these services to become healthier overall, primary care services will also be available onsite, as will members of the Oswego Health Care Management Team, who help Medicaid patients manage their medical needs, from physician appointments to community support services.
“The people of Oswego County have been incredibly supportive of our Exelon Generation nuclear plants, and it’s important to us that we reciprocate that support by contributing to important projects that serve to strengthen the community,” said Pete Orphanos, site vice president, Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station. “We are grateful to Oswego Health for their proactive approach in addressing the need for local behavioral healthcare, and proud to be a part of a project that will improve overall health and quality of life for so many people.”
Oswego Health President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Harlovic said the health system was very appreciative of Exelon Generation’s gift.
“We are investing nearly $17 million to renew behavioral health services in an attractive and well-maintained facility that will be built specifically to deliver this specialized care and will likely become a model for similar facilities across the country,” Harlovic said. “The facility will also assist in improving Oswego Health’s overall financial condition and long-term sustainability. It’s because of donations from our community partners such as Exelon Generation that we are able to make this project a reality.”
