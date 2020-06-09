OSWEGO — Exelon Generation employees at the Nine Mile Point nuclear station purchased hundreds of food items for Oswego’s Blessings in a Backpack (BiB) program.
They donated an additional $1,415 that will be matched by Exelon to support the program that feeds hungry bellies across the Oswego City School District.
Pictured after unpacking the provisions May 26 at the Church of the Resurrection are, from left, Pete Orphanos, site vice president; BiB Coordinator Melissa Russell and her colleagues from Oswego Middle School; school counselor Michelle Cooper and math teacher Sarah Davis; and Jason Rushmore and Shawn Baldwin, maintenance supervisors at Exelon’s Nine Mile Point station.
