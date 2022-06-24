Fabric sale fundraiser for Oswego County 4-H

SANDY CREEK - The annual fabric sale fundraiser is being held at the Entertainment Building on the Oswego County Fairgrounds located at 291 Ellisburg St., Sandy Creek, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. The sale’s proceeds benefit the Oswego County 4-H Program, part of Cornell Cooperative Extension.
The Oswego County 4-H Program has an enormous stockpile of items, and like years before, many great deals to be found. All fabric is being sold by the piece at just $2 a yard. Pieces are sold as is and will not be cut into smaller yardage. Credit and debit cards will not be accepted. A variety of fabrics are available: dressmaking, home decorating, polar fleece, vintage, retro, quilting, seasonal, and craft panels. In addition to fabric, there are notions, patterns, books and booklets, quilting frames, rotary cutters and sewing machines. Knitting, crocheting, needlepoint and cross stitch supplies can also be found.
For more information on donating fabric or more to the fundraiser, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events/ or scan the QR code with a smartphone’s camera. Oswego County 4-H Program is open to all youth ages five to 19 and are offered in a wide variety of formats and places because they’re designed to fit the interests and needs of the diverse young people who live in Oswego County’s rural and urban communities.
For more information about the fabric sale, joining 4-H, or how to make a monetary donation to the Oswego County 4-H Program, contact the 4-H of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego at 315-963-7286.
