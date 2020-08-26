COPENHAGEN — Diagnosed with a rare kidney disease known as nephronophthisis the day before his 12th birthday, Andrew D. Carroll, now 15, was told in March he would need a kidney donor sooner rather than later, or risk being put on dialysis.
After a rigorous search for a donor, Andrew’s aunt will donate one of her kidneys to her nephew next week to keep him from being put on dialysis.
Nephronophthisis eventually leads to end-stage renal disease, a life-threatening failure of kidney function, which occurs when the kidneys are no longer able to filter fluids and waste products from the body effectively. It occurs in an estimated one in 922,000 people in the United States and, while rare, is the most common genetic cause of end-stage renal disease in children and young adults.
Reeling from the impending reality that her son would soon need to be put on dialysis if a donor couldn’t be found in time, Sue Tapke Carroll took to Facebook in March to write a post about the need for a living kidney donor to save her son from that fate.
The post reached near and far. Complete strangers, inspired by Andrew’s story and his search for a donor, contacted the Carroll family to let them know they had filled out the screening portion to become potential donors for Andrew. To become a donor for Andrew, one would need to have Type O blood, be healthy and meet other criteria for donation. One of the many who filled out the screening portion and eventually went to be tested to see if she’s a match was Andrew’s aunt, Denise J. Carroll. She was notified a few weeks ago that she’d been selected as his official match for donation.
“It’s amazing, I was so honored when they said that I was his match,” she said. “Not because I’m his family, but just because this surgery isn’t going to change my life, really, but it’ll make a huge impact in his life. For Andrew, this is life changing, it’s just amazing to me that I can be part of that journey in his life.”
Denise, 45, is the sister of Andrew’s father, Jeff Carroll. Originally from Copenhagen, she now lives in Rochester and works as a school nurse. As Andrew’s kidney donor, or “kidney buddy,” as their matching T-shirts say, a piece of her will always be with him, no matter the distance between them.
Denise is close with her entire family and said the decision to donate a kidney to Andrew was an easy one. While she isn’t nervous for the procedure, she is nervous something will happen, preventing the donation.
With the surgery less than a week away, scheduled for Sept. 1, everyone in Andrew’s immediate family, as well as Denise’s, are adhering to social distancing guidelines to keep everyone healthy and on track for surgery.
As for Andrew’s support system, both his immediate family — his mother, father and 13-year-old sister Maddy — his extended family and his friends at school have been behind him every step of the way. This past Sunday friends and loved ones, including his soon-to-be kidney buddy Denise, gathered to hold a send-off for Andrew to celebrate him and wish him well.
Cars decorated with farm animals, Buffalo Bills gear, balloons and signs reading “You got this, Andrew,” “Peace, Strength, Hope,” and “Stay Strong,” lined up outside of Copenhagen Central School on Mechanic Street in the village for a drive-by parade to send Andrew off for his kidney transplant surgery with the “grandest of fanfare.”
“It was nice to see that there were all those people that actually cared and wanted to come and see me,” Andrew said. “I love the Buffalo Bills and farm animals, so that’s why they were dressed as cows and stuff.”
Since the Carrolls have been quarantining and keeping to themselves since March, they haven’t seen many people out and about. So for their community, friends and family to come out and support Andrew on Sunday, it was amazing, his mother Sue said.
Though he’s not necessarily looking forward to the procedure next week, Andrew is looking to his future post-surgery. He will be in Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, for a week to partially recover before heading home to convalesce for a few months. He’s planning to spend that time playing video games such as Fortnite.
Andrew’s months of recovery won’t just be filled with games. He’ll also be tutored during this time, since remote online learning would be too difficult for him as the family will need to travel between home and Syracuse over the next few months.
Later on, Andrew said he’s looking forward to being back in school, being able to see his friends and helping the peewee boys’ basketball team with their practices and drills, as well as playing basketball himself.
“We are very grateful that his donor is Denise, she would do anything for anybody, but we would have been just as happy with anyone who was willing to give Andrew something so wonderful,” Sue said. “It takes someone with a heart of gold to donate so selflessly, or even just to consider donating. I want to thank family and friends for being so supportive. It’s been a hard summer, but we’ve got this.”
