Farmers raise funds for Extension

Proceeds from a fundraiser held by Lowville Farmers Co-Op during the Lewis County Fair raised $1,000 for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County. Pictured, from left, are Kristy Sullivan, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County board president; Katie Carpenter, 4-H Program Committee chairperson; and Leo Tabolt, Lowville Farmers Co-Op manager. Submitted photo
