Farnham Family Services to distribute free food boxes

Feed the need. Butch Tolles (left) and Larry Fisher (right) pick up some of the 100 food bags that the agency purchased from the Food Bank of CNY. The bags will be distributed to vulnerable families and individuals in Oswego County. Funds for the project were made available through the Community Health Award Farnham received from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program.

OSWEGO - Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County.

Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.