FBB receives support from Fulton Noon and Sunrise Rotaries, WD Malone and Dental Health Solutions

FULTON - As the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) fundraising campaign is drawing to a close, several civic groups and businesses have pledged their support.
Nancy Kush Ellis from Fulton Noon Rotary said “I am honored to support the Block Challenge program. The work that this group has been able to accomplish is outstanding! I believe the potential for year six will continue exceed expectations. It is my understanding that FBB has awarded over 1000 properties and realized a resident investment of three million dollars. That is a lot to be proud of! I encourage businesses and individuals to learn all they can and support this momentum!”
“Sunrise Rotary has supported FBB every year sincewe began. I am so proud of this collaboration and support,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director.
“Fulton Block Builders are very happy to announce W.D. Malone’s and Dental Health Solutions’ support,” said Ann Casey of the FBB Fundraising Committee. “The support of local businesses is so important for us to reach our $50,000 goal and realize the entire Richard S. Shineman match.”
If people would like to learn more about Fulton Block Builders or donate, go to https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.