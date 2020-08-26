WATERTOWN — Every fall since 2016, the nonprofit organization Paws4Potter has been hosting an event known as the “Making A Mark On K9 Cancer” dog walk, to raise awareness for canine cancer and to raise money for the National Canine Cancer Foundation. Due to unforeseen circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic, the fifth annual dog walk had to be canceled for the fall of 2020.
Not wanting to completely cancel the event, organizers of the Paws4Potter walk decided to take it virtual this year in lieu of the in-person walk, which in turn has opened the event to anyone who wishes to participate, regardless of geographic location.
Hosted by National Canine Cancer Foundation, The Animal Doctors Veterinary Clinic and Paws4Potter, the walk will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 12 and continue until 8 p.m. Sept. 26. All of the proceeds will be going to Paws4Potter to help pay for educational materials and educational events throughout the year, as well as the National Canine Cancer Foundation.
Paws4Potter will also be running a virtual dog walk raffle through Sept. 26. There are three prizes to be won by donating, with $95 left to reach the $500 goal as of the time of writing Monday afternoon.
The organization will launch its T-shirt fundraiser this weekend with a few colors and styles to choose from, and the backs will feature a design and #RunCancerRun. This fundraiser will be through Custom Ink Fundraising and T-shirts will be delivered directly to buyers.
Paws4Potter will be very active on Facebook and Instagram throughout the two-week period of this event cheering people and their pets on, sharing photos, and having interactive contests.
As they have done for the past four years, they will still be honoring and remembering dogs who have fought cancer, providing information on early pet cancer detection, and providing some freebies to all registrants, which will be mailed directly to them.
Participants may register as either individuals or aa team by visiting wdt.me/dogwalk.
