Fill-the-Horse-Trailer bottle and can drives happening this weekend

OSWEGO COUNTY - Donations of bottles and cans will be accepted from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 19, at two “Fill-the-Horse-Trailer” locations. The proceeds from this bottle and can redemption fundraiser will support the equine education program of Oswego County 4-H. Horse trailers will be located at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, 3288 Main St., Mexico and at Liberty Stables, 4403 NYS Route 49, Fulton for supporters to drop off their bottles and cans to Fill-the-Horse-Trailer.
Alternatively, individuals who would like to donate, but cannot make it to either location on the 19th, may donate their bottles and cans any time throughout February at the following locations:
Bobbi’s Bottle Return (119 County Route 30A, Williamstown)
Bottle Depot (2327 State Route 49, West Monroe)
Country Can Return (3378 State Route 69, Colosse)
The Can Man – Mexico Redemption Center (3259 Main St., Mexico)
Green Lakes Recycling (181 Gardenier Road, Oswego, 159 E. Bridge St., Oswego, and 60 W. First St., Fulton)
Riverview (16 S. Jefferson St., Pulaski)
At the redemption businesses, notify the employees that the bottles and cans are being donated to the Oswego County 4-H equine education program.
Oswego County 4-H Program is open to all youth ages five to 19 who want to learn new skills and explore the world. Youth who participate in 4-H find a supportive environment and many opportunities for hands-on or experiential learning about things that interest them. The mission of Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program is to unleash the power of youth and adults through diverse opportunities that meet community needs. 4-H programs are offered in a wide variety of formats and places because they’re designed to fit the interests and needs of the diverse young people who live in Oswego County’s rural and urban communities.
For more information about joining 4-H, or how to make a monetary donation to the Oswego County 4-H Program, contact Oswego County 4-H, a part of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego, at 315-963-7286.
