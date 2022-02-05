Fill-the-Horse-Trailer events to support the Oswego County 4-H equine education program

OSWEGO COUNTY - On Saturday, Feb. 19, two “Fill-the-Horse-Trailer” events will run from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The proceeds from this bottle and can redemption fundraiser will support the equine education program of Oswego County 4-H. Horse trailers will be located at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, 3288 Main St., Mexico and at Liberty Stables, 4403 NYS Route 49, Fulton for supporters to drop off their bottles and cans to fill the horse trailer.
Alternatively, individuals who would like to donate, but cannot make it to either location on the 19th, may donate their bottles and cans any time throughout February at the following locations:
Bobbi’s Bottle Return (119 County Route 30A, Williamstown)
Bottle Depot (2327 State Rotue 49, West Monroe)
Country Can Return (3378 State Route 69, Colosse)
The Can Man – Mexico Redemption Center (3259 Main St., Mexico)
Green Lakes Recycling (181 Gardenier Rd., Oswego, 159 E Bridge St., Oswego, and 60 W. First St., Fulton)
Riverview (16 S. Jefferson St., Pulaski)
At the redemption businesses, notify the employees that the bottles and cans are being donated to the Oswego County 4-H equine education program.
For more information about joining 4-H, or how to make a monetary donation to the Oswego County 4-H Program, contact Oswego County 4-H, a part of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego, at 315-963-7286.
