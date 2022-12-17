Final ‘Early Bird’ drawing for Lion’s Loot Feb. 2

The Fulton Lions Club’s second and final “Lions Loot” sweepstakes Early Bird drawing will be drawn at the Feb. 2 board meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each. Every ticket purchased before the February board meeting will be entered for the final Early Bird drawing. Pictured are participants at the 2018 Lions Loot drawing.

FULTON - The Fulton Lions Club’s second and final “Lions Loot” sweepstakes Early Bird drawing will be drawn at the Feb. 2 board meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each.

“The ticket you purchase could be worth $10,000,” said co-chair Ron Browning. “And who wouldn’t want to find a ticket that could be worth $10,000 under their Christmas tree or in their stocking.

