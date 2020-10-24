CENTRAL SQUARE — The First Baptist Church is located at 701 N. Main St., Central Square. There are holding the following events:
Free drive-thru lunch
The church will host a drive-thru lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 in the parking lot. The menu is chili, Italian bread, Hofmann hot dogs, chips and dessert.
Call Cheryl at 315-668-2230 to reserve meal(s) by Saturday, Oct. 24. Enter the church parking lot from the Route 11 side so they will have one-way traffic to pick up the meals.
Outhouse ministry
The church is collecting toilet paper for those in need. They are looking for wrapped single roll, 2-pack, or 4-pack for the outhouse.
Donations can be dropped off Thursdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m.-noon. They will also have a bin outside the church available for collections.
Sunday church service
The First Baptist Church worship service is at 10 a.m. All in the community are welcome. Masks are required to enter the church, if people don’t have one, one can be provided.
