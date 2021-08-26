OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow meets with two Oswego home-buying families who recently took advantage of the Heroes as Neighbors Program, a home buying incentive covering closing costs for frontline workers and first responders who purchase a home in the city of Oswego.
The Heroes as Neighbors program was announced earlier this year during Mayor Barlow’s State of the City Address in partnership with Pathfinder Bank.
The Todd Family includes a clinical psychologist for the VA while the Coffey Family includes a city of Oswego firefighter.
Applications to receive closing cost assistance for frontline workers and responders are still available on the city website and the economic development office.
