FULTON - Charles Smith and Michelle Kearns are the first of 230 homeowners in the city of Fulton to receive their Fulton Block Builder (FBB) checks in 2021.
Smith is a lifelong resident of Fulton “I grew up just a few blocks away and loved the area. When this house became available about 35 years ago, my wife and I jumped on the opportunity to buy it. In the spring when my neighbor, Cathy Crisafulli, wanted to organize our block for an FBB application, I was all in. Our house is well cared for but it could use improvements, this was a great opportunity,” said Smith “Fulton has a long history of strong and friendly residents, I think FBB reminds us that we each have a part in where our city goes from here.”
This is the first year Kearns has participated in the FBB program, and she was happy to learn that groups can participate two years in a row before taking a one-year break. “We’ve lived here for a long time and our landscaping really needed to be redone. When Patty Mancino told me, she was organizing our neighborhood for an FBB grant, I wanted to help. I love our neighborhood. It is such a friendly area. We hired Greenscape Landscaping out of Hannibal and they did an excellent job. The transformation is incredible. So many people have taken the time to stop and ask who did this great work. I tell everyone about Greenscape and that we are a part of Fulton Block Builders. Two great organizations, for sure,” said Kearns.
