WATERTOWN — An organization focused on helping first responders with life-threatening illnesses is selling discounted tickets for the Watertown Wolves hockey game on Saturday.
The Wolves and Believe NNY Inc., a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to mostly volunteer firefighters, EMTs and auxiliary members, have partnered for the second First Responders Night set for the game Saturday night against the Danville Dashers.
Believe NNY was founded in 2016 by Dale Barker, who said he had a mission to return the favor after firefighters and their families helped him after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015.
The organization’s goal is to help pay for ill volunteer first responders’ travel to treatment or hotel rooms, among other costs.
First responders can purchase tickets for $10 — normally $13 — to the game at Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds at 7:30 p.m. Contact Mr. Barker or Steven Heeren, another Believe NNY member, on Facebook to buy a ticket.
