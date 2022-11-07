Header header headery

Karen Murray poses with two of the many turkeys that were served at First United Methodist Church for Thanksgiving in this 2020 file photo. The church and the Massena Free Community Meal program will be serving to-go Thanksgiving dinners on Nov. 23. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Forty turkeys will be hitting the oven as the First United Methodist Church and Massena Free Community Meal program prepare to serve free to-go turkey dinners on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.

Kathryn Perry, coordinator of the Community Meals program, said they served more than 700 to-go meals last year and anticipate serving the same number this year. The meals will be served from 3 to 6 p.m. from the church’s fellowship hall.

