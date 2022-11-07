MASSENA — Forty turkeys will be hitting the oven as the First United Methodist Church and Massena Free Community Meal program prepare to serve free to-go turkey dinners on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
Kathryn Perry, coordinator of the Community Meals program, said they served more than 700 to-go meals last year and anticipate serving the same number this year. The meals will be served from 3 to 6 p.m. from the church’s fellowship hall.
“We served between 700 and 800. That’s what we’re expecting this year, if not more because of the price of all the food and everything. At Thanksgiving, you see the turkeys at 29 cents or 59 cents a pound. We’re seeing that’s going to change this year, so I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.
Meals will be available for pre-order, or can be ordered the day of the serving. Pre-orders will be accepted by calling the church office at 315-769-8036 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Deliveries can be arranged for the disabled or senior citizens within the town of Massena.
“If anybody wants to pre-order, they can do that. Anybody who just wants to show up and get a dinner, it will be based on if we have any food left after we get all the pre-orders in. I think last year we probably had 150 or so who came that day without pre-ordering,” Ms. Perry said. “You can get 10 dinners if you want 10 dinners and you can have your family over for Thanksgiving dinner.”
The full-fledged meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, homemade rolls, squash, cranberries and pumpkin pie.
“It’s a full turkey dinner,” Ms. Perry said. “We’re going to cook 40 turkeys. We’re going to cook our squash next week and freeze it because we already have all our squash that we need. Really, the big thing is the turkeys and the pumpkin pie. We’ll cook the pumpkin pies two days before and we’ll probably cook the turkeys four days before. We cook them in shifts.”
The crew that will take part in the dinner serving are regulars from the weekly community meals program, as well as any other volunteers.
“The core will be the weekly volunteers. The rest will be from the community and people who want to volunteer with us. The team that works with us enjoys cooking. They enjoy serving the community,” she said.
Among the other volunteers are Girl Scout, Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops.
“Last year the Cub Scouts were so excited. We put the food in the containers and they walked them out to the car,” Ms. Perry said.
The meals will all be to-go because of space limitations in the church’s fellowship hall.
“We were talking about trying to do it in person. We couldn’t make it work. Our building is not big enough. We can only fit about 160 people in that hall. So, we were talking two seatings, three seatings. One of the things we’re finding out is some people don’t want to sit at a table with people they don’t know. There’s still this fear of COVID,” she said.
Although the Thanksgiving dinner will be to-go only, they also offer weekly free community meals from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. Those are in-person in the Fellowship Hall.
“We’ve been doing that since the Thursday after Labor Day. It’s not where we want it to be. We started with about 30 and now we’re up to 65. Before we would have 200 to-go lunches,” Ms. Perry said. “We’re going to hang in there for a while. We intend to stay in-person forever. But, if we stay at about 50 or 60, we’re going to start calling everybody and asking, ‘Why aren’t you coming.’”
