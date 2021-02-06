MASSENA — A food distribution program similar to one held over the summer will be taking place on Feb. 17 at First United Methodist Church, 189 Main St., Massena., and the Massena Neighborhood Center, located at the Massena Community Center, 61 Beach St.
Distribution, which will be on a first-come, first-served basis, will begin at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church and last until all boxes are gone. Each box weighs between 30 and 35 pounds.
“This appears to be a one-time distribution for us, and it will be one box of food containing one item of meat, three produce and three dairy,” local coordinator Kathryn Perry said.
She said the distribution is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers To Family program. It is being sponsored and coordinated by the Food Bank of Central New York and is open to everyone.
“There are no income requirements or guidelines. We anticipate being able to help around 350 families in our area,” Ms. Perry said.
Everyone coming for the distribution is asked to wear a mask and remain in their vehicle while a box is loaded by a volunteer. The volunteers are from First United Methodist Church, the Massena Free Community Meal and St. Peter’s Parish.
The Massena Neighborhood Center will also be distributing 40 boxes on Feb. 17 at the Massena Community Center.
“Just as we had done this summer due to the limited number of boxes we had, you need to call ahead of time and give your name to reserve a box,” Massena Neighborhood Center Director Emily LaShomb said.
She said they will begin distribution at 1:30 p.m. from the front of the Community Center.
“You will drive your vehicle up to the front of the building, give the gentleman your name, and he will hand you your box. We ask that when you come, you wear a mask,” she said.
Ms. LaShomb said 11 of the 40 boxes are already reserved, leaving 29 to distribute.
“Please do not message on Facebook. Call the center (315-764-0050) and we can put you on the list. This is the easiest and most effective way to keep track,” she said.
