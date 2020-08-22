WATERTOWN — Following the cancellation of this year’s Punkin Chunkin event in the village of Clayton, the Northern New York Community Foundation will award $5,000 from its COVID-19 Community Support Fund to strengthen inventories at five local food pantries serving St. Lawrence River-area communities that were expecting to receive proceeds from the event like they have in past years.
The Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Support Fund, which was created to provide support for essential needs during the public health pandemic, will allocate five $1,000 grants to:
— Alexandria Bay Community Food Pantry, (315) 486-9322
— Cape Vincent Food Pantry, (315) 654-2438
— Clayton Council of Churches Food Pantry for the Clayton Food Pantry, (315) 686-4809
— Gwen’s Food Pantry, LaFargeville, (315) 658-4796
— Theresa Food Pantry, (315) 628-1902
“It is understandable that the event isn’t going to happen this year, but we want to fill the void to help ensure the pantries are minimally impacted by the cancellation,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, in a statement.
The Community Foundation established its Community Support Fund in March with an initial $50,000 in funding to address immediate challenges across Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties that emerged in the wake of the pandemic.
Grants from the COVID-19 Community Support Fund were awarded to help local food pantries and Foundation partner agencies in the early stages of the pandemic. As the region’s needs evolve, the fund will continue to offer key support to nonprofits that provide essential services.
To learn more about the Support Fund, contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs at kraig@nnycf.org or (315) 782-7110. Foundation staff evaluate requests on a consistent and frequent basis. Visit www.nnycf.org/home/covid19 for complete details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.