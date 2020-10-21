Flippin Unique Antiques supports Fulton Block Builders

FULTON - The newest store in Fulton, Flippin Unique Antiques, located at 122 West Broadway, held their open house on Friday, Oct. 2.
“Several hundred people came in to have their collectables and antiques appraised by certified dealers Steven Phillips, Selma Adydan and Richard Wallon check out the store and buy raffle tickets to support Fulton Block Builders,” said store owners Jayme and Mathew Whitman. “Thank you, Fulton, for helping us raise $600 for Fulton Block Builders on Friday! We couldn’t have done it without you. We hope that this will be the first of many fundraisers that we can host for such a worthy cause. Congratulations to all the winners of the raffles!”
Flippin Unique Antiques is a year-round, multi-vendor vintage and antique shop, specializing in furniture, steampunk lamps, one-of-a-kind pieces and more. They are an authorized reseller of DIY Chalk Paint, Prima and Hokus Pokus Transfers, JRV Stencils and Brushes.
Additionally, the October Flippin workshop schedule is now officially published. Workshops will fill up quickly since they are limited to six per class, so don’t wait. To sign up ssk for Jayme when calling the store at 315-887-4114.
Fulton Block Builders is a volunteer grass roots organization within the city of Fulton dedicated to community revitalization one block at a time. For more Fulton Block Builder information, follow their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders/ or go to their website https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.