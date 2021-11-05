OGDENSBURG — An annual rite of fall will soon be upon the City of Ogdensburg, marking the official launch of the holiday season.
The annual Lion’s Club Light Up The Night Parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. The short parade route will begin at Ogdensburg Free Academy and will end at the Dobisky Center, 100 Riverside Ave.
Since 2011, the parade has been held the Saturday night before Thanksgiving, marking the beginning of the holiday season, according to Rhonda Roethel, one of the parade’s organizers.
“The parade kicks off the holiday season as it is the first holiday event that leads into Thanksgiving and gets people in the festive spirit right up to Christmas,”said Roethel, “People tell me they love the parade because for many families it has become a tradition. They gather the entire family to watch the parade. The smiles on the faces of children and adults as the parade passes by are priceless.”
Last year’s event, like many things in 2020, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roethel said that spectators are being asked to social distance as a precaution.
“Even though the parade is an outside event, we are asking people to be sensible with social distancing, keeping within your own family circle,” she said.
While Santa and Mrs. Claus will be the last float in the parade as usual, there will not be a meet and greet at the Dobisky Center as in year’s past due to COVID-19 concerns.
Floats and volunteers are needed for the latest edition.
The parade typically has approximately 50 floats take part each year, according to Roethel.
“We are always encouraging more entries,” she said.
Roethel said that volunteers are needed “in order to pull this off.”
“We need people to help man intersections on State Street along the parade route,” said Roethel.
If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Roethel through Facebook or call the City Clerk’s Office at (315) 393-3540. The application for floats is on the Light Up The Night Facebook page or you contact the City’s Clerk’s Office and they can email one to you.
“The Lisbon and Ogdensburg Lion’s Club, and the City of Ogdensburg work hard to put on this event and appreciate the support of the community. The Lion’s Clubs are always ready to welcome new members who want to be involved in our communities,” said Roethel.
