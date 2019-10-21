WATERTOWN — The Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library, 229 Washington St., has received a donation of $15,000 from the Kiwanis Club of Watertown in commemoration of the club’s 100th anniversary.
With the 100th anniversary around the corner on Jan. 23, 2020, the club wanted to spend some of the money that had been sitting unused for so long, and especially wanted to spend it on things concerning children, according to member and past president Jean Davis.
According to the Kiwanis Club’s website, the club is part of a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.
When a member found out the library was going to be redoing its areas for children, the club’s board agreed that this would be the perfect opportunity to offload some of the money its has collected over the years for good causes.
The donation came as a welcome surprise for the library, and the money will be used to create a new Imagination Area and Reading Room in the Children’s Department.
“That was incredible holding a check for $15,000 of such generosity for the kids’ room, it took my breath away and I was taken aback by the generosity,” said Yvonne Reff, director of the library. “I felt very humbled, and it’s incredible what we can do in there with that money.”
The library’s new Imagination Area, according to Mrs. Reff, will be a place where kids can go and play, featuring a costume area, a puppet theater, a play stove and fridge, among other toys, and lots of soft seating for people to sit and play with the kids. The area also will include books, game computers and an audio center for kids to sit and listen to audiobooks with headphones.
Right now, the Storytime Room of the library has only one soft chair and 15 hard chairs, according to Mrs. Reff, so the plan is to turn this into a room where kids can sit with parents and read, with lots of available bench seating, movable caterpillar seats and loveseats. A place filled with color and the joy of reading.
“We want it to be a place where they will love to sit and be comfortable and be able to spark their imaginations,” Mrs. Reff said.
“One hundred years of fundraisers, volunteering, and donations to the club, it’s added up and we don’t spend it, so we decided to deplete our savings a bit,” she said.
Plans for a public unveiling of the new library spaces will become available as work is completed on the project. Following the excitement of this donation and the promise of new areas for visiting children, the library also will be hosting a book sale beginning Saturday and continuing into November.
A preview night will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and a bag sale will begin Nov. 2. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library.
The Kiwanis Club’s board members will vote on who else they will donate to next, and have been speaking with organizations like the SPCA and the Thompson Park Zoo, among others.
According to Mrs. Davis, because the club is so small now, she doesn’t know if there will be any sort of formal celebration for the 100th anniversary. Instead, the club plans to keep making donations around the community.
“This is our way of celebrating, making a bunch of people and entities happy,” she said. “It’s a thank you to some of our community members that serve children.”
