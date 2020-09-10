CLAYTON — A free food distribution event will be held in the village Friday morning.
American Dairy Association North East is working with USDA-approved vendor Renzi Foodservice, along with community organization recipients — the Clayton Chamber of Commerce, the town of Clayton, as well as additional community partners — to help distribute more than 21,000 pounds of food through a free local drive-thru event.
Three-hundred-sixty boxes each of meat, produce and dairy items, each containing 20 pounds of product, will be given out beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at Cerow Recreation Park, 615 East Line Road.
Each vehicle will receive one of each box, while supplies last.
To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, this event will be drive-thru. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive food products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.
