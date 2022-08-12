WATERTOWN — Local artist collective Art • 315, in collaboration with Heidi Williams of Made By Midgie, an Art • 315 member, is hosting a food drive for the Watertown Urban Mission from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the JB Wise Pavilion.
Every donation of non-perishable food, hygiene products, or cash is an entry to win a 2-by-3-foot collaborative painting done by the members of Art • 315 at the Can-Am Festival in Sackets Harbor. During the event, the group raffled off art pieces and raised $225 for the Urban Mission. According to member Dana Gillan, the group heard the pantry shelves were empty and decided to help.
