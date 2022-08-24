WATERTOWN — Members of the Food Policy Council of Jefferson County are setting their sights on the future after their inaugural year. Their goal is to address food insecurity and related agricultural issues in the community.

The Food Policy Council hosted a celebratory meeting Wednesday afternoon in a classroom at Jefferson Community College where members gathered to review the work that has been completed over this past year and outline next steps. The COVID-19 pandemic proved there was much to learn about creating a local food system that fully supports the entirety of local communities, so Cornell Cooperative Extension and United Way of Northern New York launched the initiative with support from a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant last fall.

