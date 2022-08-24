WATERTOWN — Members of the Food Policy Council of Jefferson County are setting their sights on the future after their inaugural year. Their goal is to address food insecurity and related agricultural issues in the community.
The Food Policy Council hosted a celebratory meeting Wednesday afternoon in a classroom at Jefferson Community College where members gathered to review the work that has been completed over this past year and outline next steps. The COVID-19 pandemic proved there was much to learn about creating a local food system that fully supports the entirety of local communities, so Cornell Cooperative Extension and United Way of Northern New York launched the initiative with support from a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant last fall.
“This is a celebration about the formation of the Food Policy Council of Jefferson County, and the great progress that has been made so far,” said Dawn M. Cole, CEO of the United Way of Northern New York. “And that really is a testament to the folks in this room and many who couldn’t be with us today, sharing your skills, your expertise, your voice to this process.”
In September last year, Courteney D. Stepanek joined the United Way as the Food Policy Council coordinator. The council began meeting monthly either in food sector workgroups or as a whole. The work groups cover food production and processing, economic development, workforce development, governance and policy.
Over the past year, the groups have talked about gaps and opportunities in each of these sectors. They compiled information and held town halls to gain input from the community. Ms. Stepanek said more than 50 individuals representing 40 organizations took part when the Food Policy Council started.
They’ve identified gaps like marketing products to consumers; high startup costs; processing capacity in Jefferson County; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program buy-in with processors, producers and consumers; low food-nutrition quality; lack of agriculture-related programming in some workplace development areas; and hiring and recruitment issues for agriculture and food-related businesses.
“We’ve identified many opportunities moving forward looking at Jefferson County and how we can diversify the product; educating the community about local nutritious food, how they can get it, what the benefits are; maximizing government funding; partnering with local stores and producers, especially in those food access sites; incentivizing using SNAP both on the producer and the consumer level; training in food processing and a better understanding of the usefulness of degrees or programs in agriculture,” Ms. Stepanek said.
The Food Policy Council has come up with six potential project ideas.
The ideas are to expand the current Mobile Food Pantry, which is run by the Watertown Urban Mission and Volunteer Transportation Center to cover all 22 townships in the county; working with Stewart’s Shops in five stores in Jefferson County that are located in lower-income and low-supermarket access areas to offer healthier food options; increasing the number of farmers markets accepting SNAP EBT from one to five; increasing the amount of local food purchased by food pantries; incentivizing and supporting entrepreneurs coming out of agricultural education programs; and expanding the composting program at Carthage Central School District.
“We have created a road map based around these discussions, around these project ideas and worked through them through discussions with all the food policy council members so we have four goals that we’ve identified moving forward,” Ms. Stepanek said. “First one: Increase market demand for local foods through agritourism and other shared initiatives, they’ll mutually benefit a future year round farmers market, existing local food shops and the region’s cultural and community assets. Number two, build capacity for local food to stay local. Number three, increase access to affordable high quality local food product, and number four, remain relevant as a sounding board and entity to guide food system priorities.”
Each of these has action steps to describe how the council will get there. Other organizations represented on the council leadership team include the Jefferson County Farm Bureau, Riverside Farm, Jefferson County Economic Development, the Small Business Development Center, the Board of Cooperative Educational Services, the Cape Vincent Food Pantry, Jefferson Community College, Jefferson County Planning and the Tug Hill Commission.
“If initiatives are going to be moving forward, it’s going to be all of you that are moving those initiatives forward,” said Amanda Root, director of operations/nutrition, parenting, Taste NY & Fort Drum issue leader for Cornell Cooperative Extension.
The council has applied for another grant through the USDA that would help with the first three goals of the council. There is also an opportunity to apply for an implementation grant for funding through the USDA.
“I feel good moving forward. We have a strong dedicated group of people that I think will pick up the initiative and move it forward and look at the goals that we set and set out to continue to accomplish those goals and action steps,” Ms. Root said. “I think we’re in a good place. Courteney did an amazing job getting us through this year.”
After helping to launch the council and guide it this past year, Ms. Stepanek will be leaving the position and moving away from the area, but she is confident that the council will continue to make a difference in the community.
She said the Food Policy Council is going to continue with or without a coordinator and that the council has ambitious community leaders at the table.
“It has been very eye-opening just seeing all of the efforts that have been taking place in Jefferson County and the ambition that so many people in the community have to further nutrition security, food security, well-being for all of our producers and processors and everybody in between,” Ms. Stepanek said. “And I think honestly, the most impactful thing that I’ve seen is in all of our meetings, not only are we having these discussions and coming up with these kind of larger scale ideas, but I’m seeing connections, individual connections, which has been so incredible that these individuals may have not had a seat at the table before and now they’re able to really connect with each other and solve problems in a way that maybe they weren’t able to before.”
