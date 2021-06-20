OSWEGO — The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order July Food Sense packages until noon on Friday, July 16. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
The July package includes pork tenderloin, chicken thighs, fish sticks, ground turkey, bologna, peanut butter, fresh potato salad, macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, fruit salad, and fresh produce. Payment in cash or EBT card must accompany the order. Complete size and price information will be available at the time of ordering.
July specials at various prices include beef patties, chicken strips, American cheese, haddock fillets, onion rings, Hot Pockets, and produce box containing apples, celery, onions, carrots, lettuce, grape tomatoes, sweet corn, pineapple, and fresh berries. Specials may be ordered with or without ordering the monthly package.
Orders may be placed in person at the Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 73 W. Second St., Oswego, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., through noon Friday, July 16. Orders placed by mail must be received by Wednesday, July 14, with the envelope marked “Food Sense” on the front. Payment by cash, check, or EBT card is accepted. Checks must be payable to The Salvation Army. Mail to The Salvation Army, PO Box 146, Oswego, NY 13126. Orders cannot be taken by phone.
Food orders must be picked up on Thursday, July 29, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., upon presentation of the order form.
The Food Sense program is a service of the Food Bank of Central New York. The Oswego County Salvation Army is the official site for the city of Oswego and vicinity. A basic assortment of food items is offered each month, along with several specials. Nine Oswego families used the program in April.
The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps provides fresh-cooked meals five days each week in both Fulton and Oswego, groceries from its food pantries, winter garments, and many other services to individuals and families in need throughout Oswego County. In April, the Corps provided 519 soup kitchen take-out meals in Oswego and 707 in Fulton. It provided 93 Oswego households with groceries for 2,232 meals and 40 Fulton households with groceries for 1,036 meals. It also distributed nearly 800 loaves of bread and pastries.
Persons wishing to know more about The Salvation Army or to offer voluntary service are invited to call 315-343-6491 or stop at the office at 73 W. Second St. in Oswego, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
